Nigerian startup Kora expands to UK

Friday 24 June 2022 12:49 CET | News

Kora, a Nigerian payment infrastructure startup, has also launched in the UK in partnership with the municipal government of Birmingham.

The expansion deal will offer Kora the possibility to better serve its users in the region where the business has been getting a lot of traction.

Kora had previously forged partnership with third-party UK-based fintechs to serve its global merchants, but with the new development it would now acquire the necessary licence to serve its users better.

With this partnership, the West Midlands Growth Company, an organisation responsible for driving regional investment promotion and economic development for the West Midlands and the UK, will support Kora’s ambition to provide the infrastructure that allows local African businesses to go global and global companies to go local in Africa.

More: Link


Keywords: expansion, product launch, partnership, fintech, startup
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Kora
Countries: United Kingdom
Banking & Fintech

