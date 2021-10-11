|
Nigerian open banking startup Mono secures USD 15 mln Series A

Monday 11 October 2021

Mono, a Nigeria-based financial data startup, has raised a USD 15 million Series A round led by Tiger Global. 

The venture capital firm has previously invested in Flutterwave and FairMoney in 2021. Existing investors Entree Capital, Lateral Capital, GPIC, Acuity VC and Ingressive Capital also participated in the round, joined by new ones, including Target Global, General Catalyst and SBI Investment. 

Founded in 2020 by Abdul Hassan and Prakhar Singh, Mono is one of the startups—including OnePipe and Okra—that have created open banking solutions in Nigeria. Its technology enables businesses and individuals to gain access to financial information stored at commercial banks.




