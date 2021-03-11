New app Kynder partners with Moneyhub

By turning every transaction into an automated micro-donation, users can donate regularly as they go about their everyday lives.
The last twelve months have been particularly hard for charities with many of the traditional ways of donating and fundraising off limits due to social restrictions. Indeed, according to research, 54% of charities will need to close their doors unless the situation improves. Kynder is seeking to introduce a new way for individuals to donate and support charities to help solve this issue.
Labelled ‘Passive Philanthropy’, Kynder allows everyone to support the causes that matter most to them by turning every purchase and payment into a microdonation. A user simply links their account to a chosen charity and sets a percentage donation level. Moneyhub’s Open Banking connections gives Kynder visibility on how the user is spending their money so that the affordable donation percentage can be calculated. The app will then facilitate the microdonation in the background with no additional actions required from the user. Philanthropists can pause or stop donations, prevent donations on certain transactions (eg. mortgage payments), change charities at the touch of a button and amend donation levels whenever they choose.
Recent charities to sign up to Kynder include Mind, Variety the Children’s Charity, Wild at heart Foundation and the Be Well Collective.
Through Moneyhub’s Open Banking API, Kynder can collate transactions to ensure that whether a transaction has been made on a card, phone or directly from a banking account, the same percentage can be applied and donated. This means that every coffee, meal, paper or holiday can have an impact, and everyone, no matter the size of donation, can make a big difference in the long term.
