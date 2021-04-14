|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Neonomics, Nöffe to bring Open Banking to children

Wednesday 14 April 2021 14:18 CET | News

Norway-based Nöffe has partnered with Neonomics to develop a digital piggy bank, to enable parents to easily connect their children’s bank accounts to a piggy bank, according to the official press release.

Neonomics, a Europe-based Open Banking API platform provider, allows Nöffe’s users to connect a bank account via their app to a piggy bank that mirrors a bank account. The digital piggy bank is about the size of a traditional piggy bank, and a female voice speaks every time money is transferred to the account, or if a child wants to know how much money is in the account. Using the Nöffe app powered by Neonomics’ Open Banking API, parents can move around money for their children while giving them various sensory cues and stimulations, naturally making them more aware of the value of money.  

Children have saved over 1.3 million Norwegian kroner using Nöffe, and the company is gearing up to expand their offerings to the rest of Nordic countries with the help of Neonomics’ Open Banking API starting with 2021.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, digital banking, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Norway
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like