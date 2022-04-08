|
Neonomics, Banqsoft to expand payments through Open Banking

Friday 8 April 2022 15:23 CET | News

Digital banking solutions provider Banqsoft has partnered with Neonomics to leverage the power of Open Banking to expand its payments and data enhancement offerings, according to IBS Intelligence.

The partnership will see Banqsoft integrating with Neonomics to expedite their customers’ ability to introduce and roll out innovative account-to-account payments, which can increase efficiency with respect to cost and user experience.

The two companies will jointly promote the offering to existing and new customers to showcase how account-to-account payments can further validate the efficiencies gained through Open Banking. In addition to this, they will work jointly on developing a suite of data solutions that will further strengthen Banqsoft’s existing portfolio of products targeting financial service providers.


Keywords: partnership, digital banking, Open Banking, account-to-account payment
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: Banqsoft, Neonomics
Countries: World
