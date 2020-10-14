|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Neonomics, Bankify to boost banking experience with Open Banking API

Wednesday 14 October 2020 12:24 CET | News

Bankify, a Nordic-based fintech, has teamed up with Neonomics to offer their clients the opportunity to boost their financial applications with the help of Open Banking.

Neonomics assists Bankify to comply with PSD2 regulations and to offer instant access to banks and other TPPs via one unified API. Additionally, Neonomics’ customers can access Bankify's PFM microservices, with features such as gamified savings, secure group payments, and personalised content.

As a licensed payment institution Neonomics is currently connected to more than 2,000 banks across Europe enabling API based account-to-account payments and account data. The fintech is authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Neonomics, Bankify, finance, banking, fintech, Open Banking, API, Nordics, account-to-account payments, account data
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Norway
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like