Neofy partners IDmission to offer cloud-based digital banking

Wednesday 15 December 2021 14:45 CET | News

Singapore-based Neofy has selected IDmission as the KYC, AML, and identity provider for their cloud-based SaaS ‘Bank-in-a-Box’ solution.

Neofy, a digital financial cloud provider, offers a pre-orchestrated financial services cloud that allows a bank or a fintech company to launch itself from scratch with a predominantly pay-as-you-go Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

The company has partnered with global technology providers to include all the functional systems needed to launch a bank or fintech, from core banking systems to cards management systems, in a full stack. All the components are pre-integrated and pre-configured.

With the goal of providing users a frictionless transaction experience powered by most modern biometrics verification, Neofy has selected IDmission as their KYC, AML, and identity provider.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, SaaS, cloud services, fintech , biometrics
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Singapore
