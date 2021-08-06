Neobank Alex goes live on Temenos

The end-to-end digital banking platform automates manual loan application processes to generate fast and simple customer journeys. Temenos technology has already supported the bank to process almost 10,000 loan applications in the last six months, with each application taking the customer three minutes to fill out.
Alex’s front-to-back platform uses Temenos’ pre-configured Australia Model Bank methodology, which applies localised functionality to deliver new products and services faster.
The Temenos Banking Cloud is a SaaS banking solution that gives Alex control to deploy banking services that are easy to consume, configure, and integrate with external applications. It combines the Temenos Infinity onboarding and channels services and the Temenos Transact retail lending banking service.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions