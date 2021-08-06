|
Neobank Alex goes live on Temenos

Friday 6 August 2021 11:55 CET | News

Australia-based digital bank, Alex, has gone live on The Temenos Banking Cloud.

The end-to-end digital banking platform automates manual loan application processes to generate fast and simple customer journeys. Temenos technology has already supported the bank to process almost 10,000 loan applications in the last six months, with each application taking the customer three minutes to fill out.

Alex’s front-to-back platform uses Temenos’ pre-configured Australia Model Bank methodology, which applies localised functionality to deliver new products and services faster.

The Temenos Banking Cloud is a SaaS banking solution that gives Alex control to deploy banking services that are easy to consume, configure, and integrate with external applications. It combines the Temenos Infinity onboarding and channels services and the Temenos Transact retail lending banking service.


