Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Neobank 86 400 raises EUR 31 mln in Series A fundraising

Friday 10 April 2020 13:36 CET | News

Australia-based neobank startup 86 400 has announced a EUR 31 million Series A fundraising round led by Morgan Stanley

The round includes funding from an Australia-based superannuation fund, other fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices. The company did not name any of the other investors.

86 400, on the market since September 2019, has developed seven account products and offers home loans and shared accounts, which is in a pilot phase.

The company, which launched in September 2019, says it has 170.000 accounts and expects to reach 500.000 accounts in the next 12 months.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Morgan Stanley, Australia, neobank, 86 400, loans
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like