Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Neem secured USD 4 million credit facility

Tuesday 5 November 2024 14:11 CET | News

Neem has announced the rise of USD 4 million credit facility from DNI Group to scale its earned wage access solution across the region of Pakistan.

Following the announcement, this initiative marks a pivotal step in the process of advancing financial wellness for the salaried workforce in the region of Pakistan. The funding round will also expand Neem Paymenow, the company’s earned wage access solution across the country. 

In addition, Neem will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

Neem secures USD 4 million credit facility from DNI Group to scale its earned wage access solution across Pakistan.

More information on the USD 4 million credit facility

Throughout this investment, Neem Paymenow will enable employees to access up to 50% of their salary when they need it the most. This process will deliver a debt-free service to bridge financial gaps before payday. At the same time, with a focus on providing Pakistan’s frontline workforce with improved financial services, the platform will be available in both Roman Urdu and English, ensuring wide accessibility. Neem Paymenow also incorporates gamified financial education modules that cover essential topics such as savings, budgeting, and fraud prevention, aiming to optimise the manner in which employees build stronger financial habits for long-term stability. 

In addition, the investment is expected to accelerate Neem’s ability to bring Neem Paymenow to more businesses and employees, promoting a sustainable and safe solution to the country’s financial challenges, as well as optimised financial inclusion. The product was developed in order to align with the values of the local salaried workforce, offering them the timely, responsible access to their earned funds while also accelerating the growth of the financial landscape in Pakistan.

The Neem Paymenow solution was designed and launched in partnership with Paymenow, a earned-wage access provider from South Africa


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, investment, banking, financial inclusion, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Neem
Countries: Pakistan
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Neem

|
Discover all the Company news on Neem and other articles related to Neem in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like