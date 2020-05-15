Sections
News

nCino, Yourban to launch digital banking platform

Friday 15 May 2020 14:39 CET | News

nCino, a US-based cloud banking provider, and Sweden-based SME lender, Yourban, have agreed to support SME lending processes through the nCino Bank Operating System.

By partnering with nCino, Yourban will utilise a system configured to meet the bank's needs, ensuring it is a digital-first organisation that can adapt to changing situations. The partnership will focus on Yourban's SME loan service at first. Through its cloud-based platform, nCino will help Yourban's staff and executive team to obtain insights regarding customer experience.

nCino is a cloud banking provider and its Bank Operating System supports employee efficiency and the onboarding, lending, and deposit-making processes across all lines of business. The digital banking platform is planned to be launched in Sweden and the UK before pursuing wider expansion in other EMEA markets.

Keywords: nCino, Yourban, SME lending, Bank Operating System, cloud-based platform, loan, EMEA markets, onboarding
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Sweden
