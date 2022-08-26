Nationwide adopts sweeping technology from Moneyhub for real-time funding

Using Moneyhub's Open Banking PIS technology, savers will be able to sweep money directly from their current or savings accounts to their newly opened Nationwide accounts.
Prior to this change, members had to wait several days to open their accounts in order to transfer the funds needed for account funding, which caused around 8% of accounts to be closed every month by members who forgot to credit them, according to Nationwide.
The new process, which makes the account funding part of the application process, will initially be available for the Building Society’s fixed rate online bonds, before being rolled out to other products.
In July 2021, Moneyhub partnered with financial planning and banking app Pennyworth to develop a new service for consumers with salaries of between GBP 40k and GBP 150k, which uses a combination of Open Banking, Open Finance and machine learning.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions