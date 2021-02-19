|
National Bank of Bahrain launches new digital platform

Friday 19 February 2021 12:19 CET | News

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has launched its new digital banking platform, built in partnership with banking technology provider Backbase.

The partnership has enabled NBB to expand its retail banking offering by adding to its mobile experience. NBB’s new digital banking experience taps Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform – a suite of pre-built technology solutions allowing institutions to own and orchestrate the customer journey.

This includes the creation of a new mobile and online banking journey for customers with personalisation. Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform allows NBB to deploy solutions across all their lines of business, allowing NBB to bring new products and services to market.

NBB has also tapped partner Bring Global to work alongside its development and management team to ensure the successful implementation of Backbase’s technology.

