NAB becomes accredited data recipient

Friday 17 September 2021 14:15 CET | News

National Australian Bank (NAB) has announced that its submission to become an Accredited Data Recipient under the Consumer Data Right has been approved by the ACCC.

A competitive and innovative financial services industry is critical to ensuring great customer outcomes, and the growth of the economy more broadly. NAB reportedly recognises the value in ingesting data as a key enabler to deliver faster, easier, and more personalised products and services to our customers. NAB knows it will take time for customers to develop familiarity, trust, and understanding in using Open Banking; the bank has been developing several customer use cases for Open Banking and it is employing a test-and-learn approach to refine propositions that best meet our customer’s needs.

NAB is actively partnering to innovate faster with international non-competing banks, with big tech and fintechs, and looking beyond its domestic peers as the competitive benchmark, concludes the official press release.


More: Link


Keywords: Open Banking, data sharing, data aggregation, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
