|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

N26 upgrade app with statistics feature and income distributor

Thursday 21 October 2021 14:48 CET | News

Germany-based mobile bank N26 has released two new functions for their app.

The statistics feature provides an overview of monthly incoming payments and expenses on Android and iOS. A monthly budget can also be set and users receive push notifications as soon as they have reached 80% and 100% of their budget. There is also the option to receive an additional status update once a week. This function is available for all N26 account models.

Furthermore, the ‘income distributor’ will also be launched with the aim of helping customers achieve personal saving goals. The income distributor automatically allocates part of an incoming transfer into ‘Spaces’. Customers set a percentage that determines how large the portion of the incoming transfer that is distributed to the desired space should be. This feature will initially only be available for N26 premium customers on Android and iOS.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, mobile banking, financial services, online banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like