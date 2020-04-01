N26 offering the option to use new cards to make payments before arrival

Although customers are not able to withdraw cash from ATMs or use CASH26 yet, they may spend up to EUR 200 a day with the mobile wallet on their smartphone, for up to 30 days.
Customers who have upgraded to one of its premium N26 You or Metal accounts or reordered their card because it was lost or stolen, they can also continue making card payments with their existing account while they wait for their physical card.
This news comes after N26 announced its products, N26 You, Metal and Business You accounts, are available for residents in Greece and Slovenia.
