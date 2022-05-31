Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

MUFG to open a new bank branch in India

Tuesday 31 May 2022 14:12 CET | News

MUFG Bank has planned to establish a presence in an Indian fintech hub following a special economic zone being created in the western state of Gujarat, according to Nikkei Asia.

The bank branch is expected to open during the summer in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in the Ahmedabad area. The office will be MUFG Bank's sixth branch in India after those in New Delhi and Mumbai. GIFT City will let banks extend loans in dollars, an incentive Japanese lender MUFG Bank will use to serve businesses seeking growth capital.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit aims to invest USD 300 million in Indian startups through an initiative targeting growth opportunities outside of Japan.

India generally allows loans denominated only in rupees, the national currency. For a bank to extend a loan in dollars or other currencies, the lender needs to execute the transaction from a branch in a neighbouring country. This triggers a tax of 5% or 10%, an expense frequently passed on to borrowing companies.

Dollar-denominated loans in GIFT City will not face such a tax, giving companies access to financing on more favourable terms. Banks will benefit from a more straightforward lending process. India looks to raise industrial competitiveness through GIFT City. Demand for business loans is brisk in India for uses such as long-term capital expenditures.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, online banking, fintech, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: MUFG
Countries: India, Japan
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

MUFG

|
Discover all the Company news on MUFG and other articles related to MUFG in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like