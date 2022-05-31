MUFG to open a new bank branch in India

The bank branch is expected to open during the summer in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in the Ahmedabad area. The office will be MUFG Bank's sixth branch in India after those in New Delhi and Mumbai. GIFT City will let banks extend loans in dollars, an incentive Japanese lender MUFG Bank will use to serve businesses seeking growth capital.
The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit aims to invest USD 300 million in Indian startups through an initiative targeting growth opportunities outside of Japan.
India generally allows loans denominated only in rupees, the national currency. For a bank to extend a loan in dollars or other currencies, the lender needs to execute the transaction from a branch in a neighbouring country. This triggers a tax of 5% or 10%, an expense frequently passed on to borrowing companies.
Dollar-denominated loans in GIFT City will not face such a tax, giving companies access to financing on more favourable terms. Banks will benefit from a more straightforward lending process. India looks to raise industrial competitiveness through GIFT City. Demand for business loans is brisk in India for uses such as long-term capital expenditures.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions