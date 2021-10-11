Monzo partners with Freetrade to offer free shares for subscribers

Digital bank Monzo has joined forces with investment platform Freetrade to offer its paying subscribers free shares, according to AltFi.
Monzo’s Plus and Premium customers will get three free shares—worth between GBP 3 and GBP 200 each—when they sign up to a new Freetrade account and deposit at least GBP 2.
The offer is slightly better than Freetrade’s standard referral programme, which only gives the user that refers a friend and the friend referred a free share each, not three free shares all for themselves.
But, Freetrade’s standard referral scheme requires the same minimum deposit (GBP2) and doesn’t have the added cost of Monzo’s subscriptions on top.
Freetrade’s partnership with Monzo could be a new avenue for the digital bank to make money through commission fees, and hints at Monzo’s growing interest in the share trading space.
Without the costs of its US banking licence, Monzo will refocus its attention to investing more in its UK operations, with this partnership likely being the first of many new launches for its customers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions