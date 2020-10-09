|
Monument receives UK banking licence from the Prudential Regulatory Authority

Friday 9 October 2020

Digital bank Monument has been granted a banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The bank intends to focus exclusively on professionals such as doctors, lawyers, accountants, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Monument plans to launch in early 2021 and offer its customers an entirely digital process for buy-to-let and property investment activities.

The bank is in the process of completing a Series A funding round, backed by a combination of existing and new investors, having already raised GBP 20 million since its inception.


Keywords: Monument, UK, digital banking, banking licence, Prudential Regulation Authority, Financial Conduct Authority
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
