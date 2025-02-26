Monument Bank joins forces with Firenze

As detailed in the official press release, Monument Bank provided Firenze with approximately GBP 160 million in backing to expand its Lombard loan offering for wealth management companies. Since the start of its operations, Firenze has been focusing its efforts on scaling investment-backed lending, traditionally reserved for the affluent, to a wider audience. The company is committed to democratising Lombard lending and making it available as a potential credit option for all.
The partnership with Firenze comes just a month after Monument Bank engaged in discussions to obtain GBP 200 million in private financing as it prepared for a potential IPO by the end of 2027. Additionally, the lender was considering a secondary listing on a major exchange in the Middle East or India in 2026. At the time of the announcement, the bank, introduced in 2019, raised nearly GBP 135 million from institutional investors, having already obtained approximately GBP 30 million of its targeted Series C funding for 2025. Upon completion, the fundraising round would bring Monument Bank’s valuation to around GBP 1 billion.
