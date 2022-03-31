Moneyhub showcases pensions dashboard capabilities and possibilities

Moneyhub launched the sandbox due to high demand from pension providers, master trusts, and employee benefits consultancies. Starting in April 2023, it will be mandatory for pension providers to make their data available to dashboards, but they can choose whether to provide a dashboard themselves.
Since the programme is already in its alpha build and test phase, many organisations have started to consider offering their customers a dashboard service and, if so, what their options are for doing that.
Dashboards will reportedly revolutionise pension data providers’ customer service. They will enable savers to securely search for all their pensions and show them an indication of their total pension position. Moneyhub is building a dashboard service that, in addition, allows savers to export their data. Moneyhub’s dashboard can be customised and integrated with clients’ existing platforms, apps, and tools. Alternatively, clients can use Moneyhub’s Open Finance APIs and build their own front-end solution.
A further element is access to Moneyhub’s Open Finance ecosystem. After using a dashboard, customers will see their pensions within the wider context of all their financial assets including investments, savings, property, mortgages, and more.
Moneyhub is actively collaborating in the PDP alpha phase running through to the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, organisations can consider their options by working with Moneyhub or exploring the Moneyhub alpha sandbox.
