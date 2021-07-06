|
Moneyhub raises USD 18 mln to expand into new markets

Tuesday 6 July 2021 13:14 CET | News

UK-based Moneyhub, an Open Finance data, intelligence, and payments platform, has announces its investment of USD 18 million to fuel its expansion into new markets.

Sir Peter Wood, British entrepreneur and innovator, is leading the investment round via a newly formed investment vehicle SPWOne. It invests and supports a range of innovative businesses across their lifecycle.

This latest funding builds on the previous investment round which included Nationwide Building Society Ventures. Notably, all initial investors have participated again in this round, showing their commitment and confidence in Moneyhub’s trajectory. 

The Moneyhub platform provides a suite of Open Banking and Open Finance data connections, intelligence and payment solutions through APIs and white-label products. Through these, their clients can access data, analytics, and actionable insights.

More: Link


Keywords: Moneyhub, funding, Open Banking, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
