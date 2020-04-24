Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Monese launches its own web platform

Friday 24 April 2020 12:29 CET | News

Challenger banking app Monese has announced the launch of its own web platform.

Monese customers will be able to view their balance, browse transactions and download statements.

The new system also has features from Monese’s app, such as Privacy Mode, which hides transaction amounts and balances to the viewer meaning customers can delay looking at their funds for a little while longer.

Monese’s web platform requires a two-factor authentication process on the first log in as users will have to use the app to securely log onto the web platform.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Monese, banking platform, transactions, challenger bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like