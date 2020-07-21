Mode introduces bank transfers powered by Open Banking technology

The feature allows users to connect their external bank accounts to the Mode app, enabling them to make quick top ups within the app.
At its core, Open Banking is a technology that enables financial institutions to communicate, whilst allowing customers to grant access to the account information or payment initiation. The initiative is designed to bring more competition and innovation to the financial services landscape.
Mode’s new functionality leverages the power of Open Banking to offer its UK customers a new solution allowing them to make seamless top-ups into their Mode Sterling account. Users can now securely connect their external bank accounts to the Mode app, allowing them to add Sterling in just a few taps.
Mode users will no longer need to remember their account details or worry about mistyping them. All a user needs to do is:
Mode’s brand new ‘Open Banking’ top-up feature allows users to connect to most of the UK’s major banks including Santander, Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, and RBS, with further additions expected in the coming weeks. The new feature represents the first move to demonstrate Mode’s commitment to Open Banking and is the beginning of many other features to come.
