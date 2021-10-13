mmob to become a SuperApp-as-a-Service provider

Including brands such as PensionBee, Upside, and Glint Pay, the latest signings enable banks and large fintechs to embed services to their online ecosystems from a range of industries including pensions, alternative payment offerings, money transfers, multiple types of insurance, cashback, and household services.
According to the official press release, the additions to its Open Finance partnership platform see mmob making strides to becoming the UK’s first SuperApp-as-a-Service (SAaaS) provider. The growth of mmob’s network ensures banks looking to offer complementary products can do so with a single line of code and directly compete with digital challengers like Starling and Monzo. In addition, consent-driven user data will deliver insights partners can use to determine what customers want and pinpoint additional services worthy of their investment.
Through mmob’s API, financial institutions can connect to mmob’s network of third-party partners (TPPs) and embed new services that drive customer engagement and retention. In return, mmob’s TPPs gain access to new verticals.
The full list of new partners includes online pension provider PensionBee, online money transfer service Glint Pay, cashback provider Upside, household services platform Homebox, mobile insurance provider So-Sure, the insurance companion Anorak, and insurtech provider Uinsure.
