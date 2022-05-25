Ministry of Finance in Malaysia offers digital banking licence to MoneyLiaon and AEON consortium

MoneyLion is launching a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering to develop the digital platform and provide technology, data analytics and embedded finance capabilities to the consortium.
MoneyLion’s platform delivers daily curated content designed to educate consumers on how to best achieve their financial goals. MoneyLion’s technology and analytics capabilities also include underwriting, pricing risk, and originating credit, at scale. As a result of this experience, MoneyLion’s technology, artificial intelligence, and data analytics capabilities have compounded over time to create a data advantage with SaaS applications that will diversify its revenue streams and position the company for further growth.
The digital banking license will give MoneyLion, AEON Credit, and AFS the ability to create a digital bank that will offer services which will promote financial inclusion to customers in Malaysia. MoneyLion will be responsible for designing and building the bank’s digital finance platform using its scaled technology and data capabilities.
