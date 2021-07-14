|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Migros Bank invests in Gowago.ch

Wednesday 14 July 2021 14:47 CET | News

Switzerland-based Migros Bank has announced investing in Gowago.ch, an online provider for car leasing and subscriptions, and becoming its financing partner. 

No information has been released on the financial aspects or the scope of the investment. Gowago.ch was founded in 2017 and currently employs 19 people. In addition to Migros Bank, Gowago.ch has also introduced additional partners.

The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) also acts as a service partner and evaluates the vehicles that can be exchanged.The Swiss Startup Group, a privately financed group acting as a Swiss early-stage investor, made the initial financing possible. The Bâloise, an insurance holding company, covered the insurance side and now also holds a stake in Gowago.ch.


Keywords: partnership, investment, fintech, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Switzerland
