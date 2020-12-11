|
Mexican exchange bank Monex chooses Appdome to secure app

US-based Appdome has announced that Grupo Financiero Monex is using Appdome’s platform to secure its foreign exchange (FX) trading mobile app, Monex Móvil.

The no-code mobile security and solutions platform Appdome and its Mexico-based partner, Incident Response Team SA de CV Shield Force, worked with the Monex infosec team during an extensive proof of concept period. 

Monex, a global foreign exchange bank, secured Monex Móvil with the all-in-one Mobile App Security Suite. The suite includes: 

  • ONEShield by Appdome: Protects against app tampering and debugging 

  • TOTALCode Obfuscation: Obfuscates the binary code to protect against reverse engineering

  • TOTALData Encryption: Protects application data, strings and metadata with AES-256 encryption

  • Jailbreak/Root Prevention: Prevents rooting / jailbreak attempts and stops the app from running on untrusted or banned devices

  • Man-in-the-Middle Prevention: Creates and validates the authenticity of trusted communication sessions initiated by the app to prevent data leakage, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other breaches

  • Mobile Privacy: Provides data loss prevention by adding copy/paste protection, keylogger prevention, disabling screen sharing and other measures.


