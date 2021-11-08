|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Meridian Trust chooses Scienaptic AI for automated credit decisions

Monday 8 November 2021 14:53 CET | News

US-based credit union Meridian Trust has selected Scienaptic AI to help it augment its underwriting capabilities to make faster credit decisions and increase loan approvals.

Founded in 1954, Meridian Trust is a full-service credit union, offering members a full suite of financial products and services. By using Scienaptic’s platform, Meridian Trust FCU is positioned to offer automated credit decisions to help increase credit availability for its members. 

Scienaptic’s AI-driven credit decisioning platform will help that the credit union has access to underwriting capabilities to approve more loans for members. Scienaptic’s platform will help Meridian Trust to grow their client base and to support the financial goals of its members by making faster credit decisions while minimising risk.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digitalisation, credit scoring, risk management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like