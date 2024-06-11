Subscribe
Mbank partners with Policybazaar.ae

Tuesday 11 June 2024 11:39 CET | News

UAE-based digital bank Mbank has partnered with online insurance aggregator Policybazaar.ae to improve insurance accessibility for individuals and SMEs.

 

Through this collaboration, Mbank customers gained the ability to explore, compare, and purchase various insurance products directly from the Mbank mobile application. Using Policybazaar.ae's online platform integrated into Mbank's digital ecosystem, the partnership offers Mbank customers benefits such as simplified navigation, competitive rates, and enhanced convenience. 

Customers can now browse and compare a wide range of insurance options within the Mbank mobile application. Policybazaar.ae's marketplace aggregates deals from leading providers, ensuring Mbank customers receive optimal coverage at competitive rates. The platform provides clear comparisons and transparent policy information, facilitating informed insurance decisions tailored to individual needs and budgets. 

Mbank officials highlighted the bank's commitment to customer-centric innovation, emphasising the integration of Policybazaar.ae's platform as the first of many planned enhancements to the Mbank UAE app. Representatives from Policybazaar.ae expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting the opportunity to provide Mbank customers with comprehensive insurance solutions.

 

Other developments from Mbank

In November 2023, Mbank partnered with Facephi to provide seamless and secure digital banking for its clients across the UAE. At the time, Mbank officials expressed satisfaction in partnering with Facephi and appreciated their partner’s expertise and technological innovation, which aligned with Mbank's goal of delivering smooth, secure, and efficient onboarding experiences for their customers.

In the same month, Mbank announced a partnership with LuLu Exchange to offer customers in the region digital remittances and account deposits. Through this partnership, the bank’s customers gained the ability to send money internationally through the use of the Mbank UAE and Mbank Wallet application. At the same time, users were enabled to deposit money into their accounts through any of the LuLu Exchange branches in the region.


More: Link


