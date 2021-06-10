|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MatchMove gets USD 100 mln in funding

Thursday 10 June 2021 10:28 CET | News

Singapore-based fintech MatchMove Pay has received USD 100 million investment from US- based Nityo Infotech Corp to support efforts to expand its presence to more markets.

MatchMove will be valued at USD 600 million following the deal and Nityo, which operates in 38 countries, will become its largest shareholder, the joint statement said. MatchMove helps companies embed digital financial services into their existing platforms or apps.

It has regulatory approval to operate in six countries including India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Its other investors include Singapore-listed Singapura Finance and Japan’s NTT Investment Partners.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, digital banking, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like