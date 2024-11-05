Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Mastercard signs 10-year agreement with Diamond Trust bank

Tuesday 5 November 2024 13:18 CET | News

Mastercard and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) have entered an agreement to introduce targeted digital payment services across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

 

This partnership focuses on developing a wider range of financial tools for individuals and businesses, aiming to enhance both convenience and security in the region’s digital transactions. 

The collaboration plans to introduce customised payment products, including cards designed for specific needs and improved transfer services for peer-to-peer (P2P), business-to-business (B2B), and person-to-business (P2B) transactions. A main feature of the initiative is the introduction of tokenisation-based payment wearables in Kenya, enabling users to make contactless payments with added security and convenience.

 

Mastercard and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) have entered an agreement to introduce targeted digital payment services across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

 

Tokenisation wearables for contactless payments

In partnership with Tappy Technologies, Mastercard and DTB are launching tokenisation-powered wearable devices that enable secure, contactless payments. These wearables allow consumers to tap their devices at supported payment terminals to complete transactions, with tokenisation replacing sensitive data with encrypted tokens, thus keeping user information secure. Beyond increased security, these devices add convenience by converting everyday accessories into functional payment tools. 

Representatives from Mastercard commented that the collaboration with DTB and Tappy Technologies is set to provide East African customers with secure and convenient payment methods, aligning with Mastercard's goals for digital transformation and improved financial access in the region. 

DTB’s Group officials noted that the partnership is key to accelerating DTB’s digital evolution, improving the bank’s capacity to deliver advanced financial solutions for retail clients, SMEs, corporate accounts, and fintechs. 

Mastercard’s data shows a growing demand for contactless payments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, with one out of nine transactions completed this way. The collaboration is expected to improve the consumer experience with faster checkouts, increased security, and better access to new digital payment options. For merchants, it aims to bring advantages such as faster transaction times and higher approval rates, while financial institutions and fintechs can benefit from increased adoption and transaction volume.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, digital payments, tokenization
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Diamond Trust Bank, Mastercard
Countries: Kenya
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Diamond Trust Bank

|

Mastercard

|
Discover all the Company news on Diamond Trust Bank and other articles related to Diamond Trust Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like