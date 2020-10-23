|
News

Mastercard, Atlantis to expand digital banking programme in India

Friday 23 October 2020 15:30 CET | News

Mastercard has announced its partnership with Atlantis, a Singapore-based fintech company, to provide users in India with a streamlined digital banking experience.

The Digital First Program helps users to use their cards or accounts for digital transactions within minutes of application. This is enabled by a fully digital online application and issuance process, that includes video KYC (in collaboration with Signzy). Cardholders will no longer need to wait to receive a physical card to begin using their cards for online or in-store shopping.

Furthermore, users will be able to control their own spending and set usage alerts directly from the mobile app, allowing them to manage spending thresholds.

Following the launch in India, the partnership will subsequently expand to Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Together with Mastercard’s Digital First programme, Atlantis will offer users an end to end digital payments product.


