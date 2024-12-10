Marygold Companies launches new cash management feature

The account offers a return of up to 6% and is part of the app’s suite of digital money management tools. According to officials from Marygold Companies, the feature aims to simplify financial management by consolidating payments, savings, banking, and investing within a single mobile platform.
They noted that the app's functionality is designed to assist users in organising their financial goals through an accessible and intuitive interface.
According to the official press release, the Cash Management Account’s return rate of up to 6% will be available until 30 June 2025, or until the platform reaches a total of USD 100 million in managed assets. In addition to the new account, the app includes several other financial tools such as:
The Marygold app was introduced to US consumers in late 2023 after a four-year development and testing process. The app is currently available for iOS and Android devices. A version designed for the UK market is under development by Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, with plans for release in the near future.
These developments follow Marygold’s partnership with Moneyhub to launch a new wealth app aimed at individuals and small businesses, with its release scheduled for early 2025.
This app is designed to simplify financial management by offering advanced features without requiring users to change their existing bank accounts. The partnership highlights the shared vision of both companies to deliver innovative solutions in the financial technology sector.
