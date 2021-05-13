|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Marqeta, Swissquote partner for digital banking and trading offerings

Thursday 13 May 2021 14:03 CET | News

Modern card issuing platform Marqeta has partnered with online financial services provider Swissquote to offer a new app-based card programme, according to the official press release.

The programme will give users control over a range of financial activities, including banking and investing, in a single digital space. One of Swissquote’s recent innovative developments is the new mobile banking app Yuh, which has been built from the ground up in collaboration with financial institution PostFinance and promises features not yet available to Switzerland-based bank customers.

Marqeta will be partnering with Swissquote to help power an all-in-one app that connects banking and trading via a virtual card. Using the Marqeta open API, the card will allow users to perform money management and trading functions complete with security capabilities including card freeze, pin reveal, and pin change. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Marqeta, Issuer, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like