Marqeta finds three clients to help them launch digital banks

Marqeta’s European Digital Banking solution has been adopted by Dozens, P.F.C., and Novus to power payments, instantly issue cards, and drive innovation. Dozens, which takes people on a journey from spender to saver to investor with a current account, budgeting and saving tools, and access to investment products, and P.F.C., a Sweden-based neobank, are making the switch to Marqeta from incumbent providers. Novus, a sustainable digital bank, plans to launch its programme in 2021.
Marqeta’s European Digital Banking Solution helps banks and fintechs to build, test, and continuously refine card programmes. The platform provides instant virtual card issuing capabilities and offers advanced spend controls to engage users and grow card use. Marqeta’s APIs are configurable and scalable, allowing banks and fintechs to access actionable, real-time transaction data to drive programme improvements.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions