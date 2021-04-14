|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Marble Financial completes acquisition of Inverite Verifications

Wednesday 14 April 2021 14:17 CET | News

Canadian-based consumer lending company Marble Financial has announced completing the acquisition of open banking provider Inverite Verification for real-time access to financial data and insights. 

Marble Financial is an AI-powered company that educates Canadians and helps them better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit. Inverite has access to 286 financial institution (FI) access points and will continue to broaden its AI offering as Marble expands into other global markets. Marble plans to improve its consumer referral engine and bank verification speed by combining Inverite's AI-powered data aggregator with Marble’s personal finance platform MyMarble.

Inverite will be integrated into Marbles product, to provide a more comprehensive platform for consumers and financial service providers that are using MyMarble as a white label or co-branding service. According to a Marble representative, this acquisition aims to strengthen the MyMarble platform and give consumers more control over their financial data. Marble’s upcoming mobile app will enable customers to see their existing financial data as well as insights from their credit report. The acquisition allows Marble to develop features that will serve existing customers, expand their product development pipeline and bring more data-driven products to market faster.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, banks, fintech, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like