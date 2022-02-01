MANTL launches automatic business account opening service

MANTL was founded as a challenger bank in 2016 before the firm shifted from competing with peers in the community banking space to selling to them. The goal is to help modernize outdated banking infrastructure in the US without breaking the bank, as the company says.
The company offers an account opening software that helps customers to open a deposit account in less than three minutes. The firm also claims the app automates decisioning in 90% cases and reduces fraud by 60%. It should be easier for small businesses to set up deposit accounts with MANTL partnered banks.
The new process is a 100% digital approach and self-service for SMB customers. On the banking side, a console lets banking staff expedite approvals, assist customers and check KYC/AML in real-time. According to the release, forms and document collection can be automated and uploaded online.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions