Mamacrowd chooses Fabrick for Open Finance solutions

Friday 2 July 2021 14:55 CET | News

Italy-based platform for equity crowdfunding investments Mamacrowd has partnered with Fabrick to use Open Finance to enrich its offer and optimise processes interior, according to Eco di Milano

The portal uses Fabrick Pass, the modular solution made available by Fintech that allows you to use the PSD2 APIs and to take advantage of the Account Information Service Provider (AISP) and Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) licences in an ‘as a service’ mode by enabling all realities, regardless of their nature, to seize the opportunities of Open Banking.

Mamacrowd, through the Fabrick PISP licence, also makes the payment of their investment directly from the current account available to its users in an automated manner, thus expanding the choice of payment methods and guaranteeing a more complete, fluid, and personalised experience. The operation takes place directly from the site, without having to access home banking or other applications. Fabrick Pass also optimises the internal processes of Mamacrowd, because it allows the automatic reconciliation of bank transactions with respect to the various projects on the platform and financed by the various users.


Keywords: Open Finance, partnership, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Italy
