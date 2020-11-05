|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Logiq, KMSB to offer a new mobile financial platform in Indonesia

Thursday 5 November 2020 13:39 CET | News

US-based Logiq and Indonesia’s social security programme provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB) have partnered to provide mobile microlending and related services.

Logiq, a global provider of ecommerce and fintech solutions, and KMSB have agreed to jointly own and operate a new mobile fintech platform that will deliver mobile financial services. Logiq, through its Indonesian operations, will offer platform design and technology, management, ongoing hosting, and technical support. KMSB will provide the financial institutional relationships for enabling the microlending programme.

Using the new fintech platform, KMSB delivers micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), the social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600.000 SMEs, with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

The programme is planned for launch in the first quarter of 2021. The partners will work together to launch a new marketing campaign that will encourage adoption and regular use of the mobile fintech offerings.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Logiq, KMSB, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya, partnership, Indonesia, BPJSTK, mobile banking, SME
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like