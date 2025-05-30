Subscribe
News

Lloyds and Lumio test shared finance app with selected users

Friday 30 May 2025 14:23 CET | News

Lloyds Banking Group has initiated a partnership with personal finance app Lumio to trial a solution aimed at simplifying shared financial responsibilities for cohabiting individuals.

 

The pilot programme will introduce select Lloyds customers to Lumio’s Couples Pro platform, offering features to help manage joint finances without merging accounts. 

Between May and August, the service will be offered to a limited group of Lloyds customers who manage household expenses jointly. Participants will receive complimentary access to Lumio’s premium tier, normally priced at GBP 39.99 annually. The rollout will be on a first come, first served basis.

 

Focus on independent spending with shared oversight 

Lumio’s platform is designed to support individuals who manage shared financial tasks, such as couples, housemates or family members. Users retain their individual bank accounts while gaining access to a shared dashboard, which allows them to track common expenses, set joint savings goals, and monitor overall household financial activity. The service includes a real-time IOU tracker to document who owes what, reducing misunderstandings over informal transactions. 

Representatives from Lloyds stated that the trial reflects the bank’s aim to explore tools that better serve customers who manage their finances collaboratively. Officials from Lumio added that many modern couples face challenges in keeping financial clarity without pooling funds entirely, and the app provides a structure to bridge that gap. 

The collaboration follows Lumio’s involvement in Lloyds Banking Group’s 2024 Launch Innovation programme, a 12-week initiative designed to test early-stage fintech solutions through commercial experiments. Lumio was among a select group of companies to complete the programme, which offers potential for future partnerships and investment through Lloyds’ Fintech Investment team. 

Lloyds has also announced the participants of its Launch 2025 cohort, naming 21 startups and scale-ups that will engage in the next round of the programme.


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, online banking, personal finance management, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Lloyds Bank
Countries: United Kingdom
Lloyds Bank

Industry Events

