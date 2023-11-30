Liva Insurance partners with Oman Arab Bank

Following this announcement, the strategic deal is set to provide Oman Arab Bank’s clients and credit card holders with multiple benefits. These include an Easy Payment Plan for insurance products and solutions, which was developed to allow users to pay the insurance premium in Equal Monthly Installments (EMI) for a minimum transaction of USD 259.72 (OMR 100) and above.
According to the press release published by the company, officials from Liva Insurance stated that the company will focus on providing convenient and secure payment facilities for clients, ensuring that they benefit from an optimised overall customer experience and payment journey.
The collaboration with the Oman Arab Bank (OAB) represents an important step into Liva Insurance’s strategy of delivering improved insurance solutions for clients from multiple markets around the world while adding value to users and meeting their needs, preferences, and demands at the same time.
In addition, the strategic deal is set to reflect Liva Insurance’s plan to develop into a secure and efficient regional insurer, that provides its clients and partners with modernised and optimised insurance offerings by focusing on value-added insurance services. The financial institution also aims to ensure that collaborators and clients are well prepared for the unexpected challenges or threads that might appear in the industry along the way by offering them tailored advice and protection across multiple insurance needs. Alongside this strategy, Liva Insurance will prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the requirements and demands of the industry.
Live Insurance will also continue to deliver its broad suite of digitally enabled, customisable products across all lines of insurance, underpinned by strengthened service. The company will focus on its strategy of developing an ecosystem focused on users and their needs.
The partnership is also set to optimise the overall banking experience of customers, as well as strengthen the comprehensive credit card offerings and cardholders. In addition, the companies will focus on the loyalty and trust of the customers by giving them the possibility to develop in an ever-evolving financial landscape.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions