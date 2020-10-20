Line rolls out Line BK messenger-based banking platform in Thailand

The platform will be operated by joint venture Kasikorn Line, forged by Line Corporation’s subsidiary Line Financial Asia and Thai bank Kasikornbank’s subsidiary Kasikorn Vision Company Limited.
Line BK is a banking service that allows messenger users to transfer money, manage savings accounts, apply for loans, and make payments. According to Koreaherald.com, the service will allow users to handle several banking features via the messenger application. Users can make financial transactions and receive in-app notifications, and check their account information and balances in real-time.
Additionally, customers can share their receipts through messages and split bills with other individuals. The application also allows users to withdraw money at ATMs without physical cards. Customers who open bank accounts on Line BK are eligible for saving accounts with interest rates of up to 1.5 %.
Line BK also offers debit card and credit card services, through which customers can use various Line services, as well as those offered by Line’s partner companies, including Line Man Wongnai, Rabbit Line Pay, Lazada, and Agoda. Existing Kasikornbank’s customers can use their K Plus account to sign up for Line BK, according to Line Corporation.
The company has informed that they plan to introduce the messenger-based banking service in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and Indonesia.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions