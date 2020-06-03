Lili secures USD 10 mln in seed funding

The funding was led by Group 11, with participation from Foundation Capital, AltaIR Capital, Primary Venture Partners and Torch Capital.
Lili is described as an ‘all-in-one’ solution, offering both a bank account and a suite of financial tracking tools. The account comes with a Visa business debit card and is unencumbered by account fees, overdraft fees, foreign transaction fees or minimum balance requirements, according to TechCrunch.
Lili also supports direct deposit, providing access to payments up to two days earlier than a traditional bank, the online publication added. And to help freelancers manage their finances, there is a tool for tracking and categorising expenses, and another tool that will put a percentage of income into a sub-account for taxes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions