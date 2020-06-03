Sections
News

Lili secures USD 10 mln in seed funding

Thursday 4 June 2020 14:05 CET | News

Lili, a US-based startup building banking products to meet the needs of freelance workers, has raised USD 10 million in seed funding.

The funding was led by Group 11, with participation from Foundation Capital, AltaIR Capital, Primary Venture Partners and Torch Capital.

Lili is described as an ‘all-in-one’ solution, offering both a bank account and a suite of financial tracking tools. The account comes with a Visa business debit card and is unencumbered by account fees, overdraft fees, foreign transaction fees or minimum balance requirements, according to TechCrunch.

Lili also supports direct deposit, providing access to payments up to two days earlier than a traditional bank, the online publication added. And to help freelancers manage their finances, there is a tool for tracking and categorising expenses, and another tool that will put a percentage of income into a sub-account for taxes.


More: Link


