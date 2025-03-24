Liberis and Teya team up to deliver flexible SME funding in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

Through this partnership, Liberis and Teya want to support merchants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia by bringing fast and flexible funding options tailored to their needs and demands.
Therefore, more than 23,000 merchants across the partnership can access financial support and generate pre-approved revenue-based finance. This option is possible through a simple and fully automated application process, without the need for traditional paperwork and waiting times.
With Liberis’s single API solution, Create Journey, and Teya Cash Advance, merchants can benefit from:
Fast and adapting funding options designed for their business model;
Pre-approved access to funds without the traditional banking process;
Funds are delivered immediately thanks to a fully automated process;
Support for other key business activities like marketing, purchases, and operational costs.
