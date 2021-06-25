|
Lenovo, China Minsheng Bank to develop new fintech ecosystem

Friday 25 June 2021 13:00 CET | News

Tech player Lenovo has entered a partnership with a China-based lender for the creation of a ‘new fintech ecosystem.’

Lenovo and China Minsheng Bank executed a strategic cooperative agreement at the Lenovo Future Centre in Beijing’s Haidian district. In an official statement the two parties said that the agreement marked the launch of a ‘comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.’

As the press release says, the two parties will engage in coordinated innovation, continue to make developments in fintech, and further raise fintech levels in areas including the development of a ‘Finance + Industrial Internet + Internet of things ecosystem’. They also plan to create artificial intelligence laboratories and follow through with their usage and the development of data centres.

Lenovo and China Minsheng Bank also said that they planned to explore the development of a new ‘finance and technology’ ecosystem.

Keywords: partnership, fintech, regulatory sandbox, Open Banking Ecosystem
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: China
