Lendico to leverage HCL's technology to build solutions for SMEs

Wednesday 22 September 2021 15:16 CET | News

HCL, a global technology company, has entered a multi-year application services transformation partnership with Lendico, a brand of ING Germany.

The partnership is supposed to help Lendico create a state-of-the-art digital platform that makes business banking faster and more convenient for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to Business Wire, HCL will establish a tech lab in Berlin that will combine fintech mindset, agile culture, and customer focus with engineering expertise, global delivery capabilities, and domain knowledge of financial services and risk management. The lab will also enable transformational technology architectures, such as API gateways and microservices.


Keywords: ING, partnership, SMEs, fintech, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
