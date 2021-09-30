|
Lemonway, Tink to offer Open Banking payments

Thursday 30 September 2021 14:33 CET | News

France-based Lemonway has introduced its Pay By Bank service through a partnership with Open Banking platform Tink.
This service will offer Open Banking payments to Europeans through Tink's payment initiation services. Merchants can offer a digital payment method through this service, and customers can initiate the payment directly from their bank without having to manually fill in payment details, as the press release states.

More: Link


Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, Tink , payment initiation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: France
