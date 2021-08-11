|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

LEAD Consult, additiv to support embedded wealth implementation

Wednesday 11 August 2021 10:18 CET | News

Business and IT consulting services provider LEAD Consult has partnered with additiv to meet the growing demand for wealth management services embedded into context relevant user-journeys. 

The collaboration with additiv, a SaaS and embedded finance provider to the wealth management industry, comes in response to the increasing need for hybrid client wealth management advisory services alongside other financial products. Together, efficient implementation is ensured to enable platform solutions, such as for independent financial advisors (IFAs), to realise the value of embedded wealth – an opportunity estimated to be worth USD 100 billion globally, the official press release states.

In addition, the partnership ensures that additiv clients will benefit from LEAD Consult’s experience in integrating and onboarding trading and risk management systems for Tier 1-3 financial institutions. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, embedded finance, financial services, wealth management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like