|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

LBBW partners with Treasur Up for currency risk solutions

Thursday 1 April 2021 15:17 CET | News

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) has announced a cooperation with online treasurer Treasur Up to develop a digital solution for the management of currency risks.

This partnership is intended to make hedging easier for small and medium-sized corporate customers (SMEs), since these lack access to FX strategies. According to an LBBW representative, the solution is a cloud-based software tool that medium-sized companies can use with minimal installation effort. The software determines currency risks on the basis of accounting data such as orders or invoices and takes into account rules specified by the customer. The new product is expected to be launched in H2 of 2021.

Treasur Up is a subsidiary of Rabobank, focusing mainly on automated FX hedging, ERP integration, and balance sheet management. LBBW has aimed to grow its currency management since January 2021, when LBBW undertook the interest, currency, and raw material management of BayernLB’s corporate customers – a Germany-based regulated bank.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile banking, SMEs, cloud, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like